I Refuse to Give My Dog's Seat to a Spoiled Child

I'm disabled and truly need Lily, my assistance dog. In a recent flight, I'd booked the seat next to me for my dog. A lady demanded, “My baby boy needs that seat!” I refused and thought that was it.

But then, I was shocked when she started a dramatic display of sneezing and coughing. She even called the flight attendants over, hoping they would force me to move Lily or put her somewhere else.

The attendants were very polite. They asked if anyone around had any dog allergies and if so, they would move that person to a different seat. The woman looked shocked, but she quickly said “No,” even though it would have solved her so-called problem right then and there.