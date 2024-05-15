“She’s Getting Older, So She’s Trying Too Hard,” Jennifer Lopez’s Met Look Deemed Inappropriate for a 54 Y.O.

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her unmatched style at the renowned 2024 Met Gala. As she graced the iconic Met steps as a co-chair alongside Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, she radiated her distinctive glamour and grace. Despite her undeniable beauty, opinions were divided regarding her choice of outfit.

Following the “Garden of Time” dress code, 54-year-old Lopez dazzled in a sheer Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, embellished with sparkling details reminiscent of butterfly wings.

She perfectly matched her ethereal outfit with stunning jewelry from Tiffany & Co., while elegantly opting for a slightly tousled topknot hairstyle.

© Sipa USA / Alamy Stock Photo , ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Her gown, a marvel of craftsmanship, required more than 800 hours of painstaking hand embroidery. Adorned with 2,500,000 silver foil bugles and beads, its splendor was not limited to the front; from every perspective, including the back, it exuded pure elegance.

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News , ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Fans online lavished the star with compliments, applauding her glamorous choice and enviable body. One enthusiast exclaimed, “Incredible. She’s an inspiration.” Another admirer wrote, “Gorgeous and stunning as always!”

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

That said, not everyone was impressed with JLo’s look as some deemed it too revealing. One online observer noted, “Looks like Jenny did her own hair and makeup, appearing tired and too old for see-through attire.” Another remarked, “She’s getting older, so she’s trying too hard.”

Another observer also commented on the star’s neck, saying, ’’That neck don’t lie. She looks tired.’’

Without a doubt, Jennifer radiated brilliance at this year’s Met Gala. If you’re eager to discover more breathtaking looks from the spectacular event, make sure to check our ranking of the most captivating appearances of the evening.