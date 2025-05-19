My Husband Met Someone and I Wanted a Divorce, His Revelation Shocked Me

I (38F) and my husband (38M), married since 2009 and we have a preteen daughter. The last 3 years have been really tough on us because my husband’s bad working conditions had started to affect his mental health. I noticed signs of burnout and brought up these concerns regularly to him. He was very dismissive and refused to see his situation and refused therapy.

He started becoming distant and often isolated himself and was regularly butting heads with our daughter. He eventually told me that he had met a woman at work. Their relationship was not, according to him, physical, but he was in love with her and felt that she was his soulmate and best friend.

He said he was very sorry and that he could not decide which woman he would ultimately be happiest with. He spoke out about this at home whilst I was having the toughest time of my life. I cried alone over my dreams and plans, everything we had together. He also told me that in order to clear his head, he would need to leave the house and spend some time on his own.

THAT co-worker had offered him her spare room, and he was going to take it. I asked for his help organizing the rest of the school year as I was commuting, and I promised him that as soon as the school year was over, I would look for an apartment closer to my work, our daughter and I will move out, and he can have the house to himself for his healing.