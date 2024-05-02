Ben Affleck’s New Look Sparks Controversy, and People Think Jennifer Lopez Is to Blame

Ben Affleck, alongside his superstar wife Jennifer Lopez and his son Samuel, caught everyone's eye while sitting courtside at a basketball game. Affleck appeared to have undergone some changes in his look, sparking conversations among fans and spectators alike.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben's son Samuel had a blast at a Lakers vs. Warriors game.

Jennifer looked fabulous in sparkly boots, jeans, and a trendy white crop top paired with a stylish jacket and gold hoop earrings. Samuel sported his Warriors gear proudly, dressed head-to-toe in blue Steph Curry attire.



Ben opted for a relaxed look, wearing jeans, a cozy flannel shirt, and a navy blue jacket, topped off with a matching cap. Their outfits added to the excitement of the game, making it a memorable night for all.

Fans couldn't help but notice that Ben looked a bit different.

Fans couldn't stop talking about Ben Affleck's strikingly different appearance, which seemed to veer away from his usual public image. Social media was flooded with comments like "Ben looks so different, looks nothing like him at all," and "Ben Affleck is unrecognizable." Some even pointed fingers at his relationship with JLo, saying, "Ben aged like 10 years with Jlo."



Some people didn't see Ben's changed appearance as a bad thing. Instead, they noticed how genuinely happy he seemed during this family outing, "He looks so happy with his son there." Another person wrote, "Beautiful family. They all get along so well."

Some people suggested Jennifer Lopez might have played a role in Ben Affleck's changed appearance.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News

Whenever she steps into the limelight, JLo tends to attract scrutiny, and this instance was no exception. Some suggested she was trying too hard to emulate Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck's ex-wife, a criticism she's faced previously.



Others held Lopez responsible for altering Affleck's appearance and deviating from his usual self. Additionally, some felt Jennifer could have allowed Ben and his son to enjoy their moment without always being in the spotlight. However, amidst all the discussion, Ben and JLo shared a tender moment, evident in the photos from the event and the way they light up when they're together.

Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are always in the public eye, with Lopez often facing scrutiny for her fashion choices. Recently, when she appeared at a fashion show in Paris, her outfit drew mixed reactions. While many praised her look, others criticized it, describing it as "scary."