People Online Noticed Brad Pitt’s New Partner Is a Spitting Image of Angelina Jolie

As you might expect for a movie star and enduring heartthrob, Brad Pitt has been romantically linked to several women following his divorce from Angelina Jolie. However, for the past year, he has been dating Ines de Ramon. Nonetheless, some online users believe she bears a striking resemblance to his ex-wife.

The couple has been dating for more than a year.

Brad Pitt has been in a relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon since late 2022. After his divorce from Angelina Jolie in September 2016, the Babylon actor was linked to several women, including Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski. Despite public admiration from stars like Martha Stewart, Regina Hall, and Quinta Brunson, Pitt is currently focused on his relationship with de Ramon. Pitt and de Ramon were first seen together in November 2022, and according to sources, they had already been dating for «a few months» at that time.

He is eager to introduce Ines to his kids.

Brad Pitt shares six children with Angelina Jolie, including three adopted children — Maddox (22), Pax, and Zahara — as well as three biological children — Shiloh (17), and twins Knox and Vivienne (15). Reports suggest that he is eager to introduce his new partner to his children, but is hoping to navigate the situation without causing any drama with their mother. Insiders have revealed that Brad is treading carefully when it comes to introducing his children to his new girlfriend. They emphasize that Angelina Jolie is not just the kids’ mother but also their closest friend.

Ramon was married to another actor before.

Pitt isn’t the only actor that de Ramon has been involved with. De Ramon and Paul Wesley from The Vampire Diaries announced their separation after three years of marriage in September 2022. They were first romantically linked in July 2018. The exes both cited «irreconcilable differences» as the reason for their breakup. Brad Pitt was helping his girlfriend Ines de Ramon navigate through her divorce from Wesley. «Brad has been really supportive of Ines while she’s going through her divorce because he understands how it can be,» the insider shared.

People notice that Ines looks like Angelina Jolie.

Many observers have remarked that de Ramon bears a resemblance to Jolie. «The ’type’ is familiar,» noted one user. Another user, upon noticing the similarity, commented, «Angelina Jolie look alike...better have a prenup.» These users, who have pointed out the physical similarities between de Ramon and Jolie, have observed that both women are brunettes. «Why is that all the women he has been connected to look very similar to Angelina,» one person online commented. People may have different opinions, but it’s clear that Pitt has his own type.

Recently the couple made an important step in their relationship.

According to reports, the couple reached a significant milestone: they now live together. «It’s pretty recent,» a source close to De Ramon mentioned, adding that she still maintains her own place. «They are going very strong, and she is happier than ever.» A few days later, another source shared that Pitt is overjoyed in his new relationship and sees moving in together as the next logical step. «They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him,» the insider explained. «Brad’s very happy and loves spending time with her. Moving in together was a natural thing.»

Brad Pitt’s evolving appearance throughout the years has been the subject of much fascination. Yet, a recent revelation by a Twitter user unveils an intriguing pattern in his style evolution. It appears that Pitt, akin to a chameleon, has tailored his looks to harmonize with the aesthetic of each of his romantic partners.