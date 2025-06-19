10 Comics That Show How Much Grandparenting Has Changed Over Time

The world moves fast. Between smartwatches, screen time, and slang that changes daily, it can feel like kids and grandparents live in different universes. But that bond still matters. Maybe more than ever. Because when a grandparent shows up, really shows up, it’s like an anchor in the whirlwind.

Studies back it up: kids do better emotionally, and grandparents feel more connected, less lonely, and even sharper mentally. And good news? You don’t need a perfect plan or Pinterest-worthy craft box. You just need a little time and a lot of heart. Here are 10 real, doable ways to build that magic with the modern kids in your life.