I Called Off My Wedding Because of My Fiancé’s Joke—It Was the Last Straw

“Hi Bright Side,

I was engaged to my fiancé, and we were a few months away from the wedding. I thought everything was perfect, and I was so excited about our future together. But then something happened.

One night at dinner with friends, someone asked him if he was nervous. It was a simple question. They just asked if he was nervous about the wedding—a new beginning, maybe. Nothing negative or unbelievable. But his answer made me question everything I thought I knew about my fiancé and our relationship.”