My Husband’s Loyalty to His Mother Is Destroying Our Marriage—And I’m Ready to Walk Away

“He’ll tell me he’s torn. That he’s in the middle. That he hates how this affects me. But when push comes to shove, he never pushes back.

I’ve stopped expecting him to. I’m not trying to compete with his mother. I’m trying to build a life with a man who still sees himself as her child before he sees himself as my partner. And I’m tired.

I don’t want to be the villain in his story, the wife who ‘hates his mom.’ I don’t hate her. I hate that she’s become the third person in my marriage. That no matter how old we get, she has more say in our lives than I do. That her approval weighs more than my comfort, my voice, my needs.

I don’t know what’s next for us. I haven’t unpacked those boxes. I haven’t even asked him why he packed them. I just keep walking past them, my heart sinking a little deeper each time.

Maybe he’ll tell me it was a mistake. Maybe he won’t. But what I do know is this: I’m done being the only one fighting for our marriage. Because if he can’t say no to her, then he’s already said no to me.

The thing is—he’s halfway through the move. And if he leaves, I can’t afford the rent on our place without him. But moving in with him? That’s not even on the table for me. So now I’m left wondering what my life will look like after this.

I think I’m ready to walk away. But how do I leave all of this behind? Ten years of marriage. Was I overreacting? Is it normal to question myself after going through something like this? Please help me make sense of it all.”



Thank you for sharing such a brave and vulnerable letter! Here’s our advice, with love, perspective, and hope.