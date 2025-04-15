My Ex Was Tracking My Every Move Without Me Knowing

Without saying a word, I left my friends and rushed home. In a panic, I went through my stuff

and was shocked to find a GPS tracker hidden inside my backpack. It took me a few minutes to wrap my head around what I had just found. Then, it hit me—this had to be my ex.

Still in shock, I was startled by a knock on my door. My heart sank when I saw him standing there.

We had a very intense relationship that ended a few months ago, and he was always the type to be overly “concerned” about where I was and who I was with. Without hesitation, I confronted him, and he didn’t even try to deny it. His response was chilling: “I just wanted to make sure you were safe.” Safe? That sounds more like stalking to me, not caring.

Now I’m left feeling completely unsettled. The thought that someone could be secretly tracking me is terrifying. I’m definitely getting rid of the tracker, but this entire experience has left me feeling exposed and vulnerable.