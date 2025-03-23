My Sister Used Her Pregnancy to Guilt Me, So I Taught Her a Lesson

Pregnancy is often a life-changing event, but for some, it can also become a tool for manipulation and control. Narcissistic individuals may use pregnancy to gain attention, financial benefits, or influence over others, ensuring continued dependence and power in relationships.

Here is what psychologists say about it:

Pregnancy as a Means of Control

Narcissists often seek power and validation, and pregnancy can serve as a way to stay at the center of attention or secure lifelong influence. Some may plan “surprise” pregnancies or even fake them to maintain control over those around them. Others use the emotional weight of pregnancy to manipulate situations and dictate the actions of family members.

The Financial and Legal Implications

In many cases, child-related financial support and legal rights favor the custodial parent, creating opportunities for financial gain. Some narcissistic individuals may use children as leverage in legal battles, family disputes, or to maintain dominance in personal relationships.