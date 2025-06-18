I Refuse to Pay for My MIL’s 90th Birthday Dinner, She Can’t Keep Using Me

Hi Bright Side,

So, since my FIL passed, my MIL has expected us to cover her birthday dinner every year. This time, everything changed when we discovered the truth — she had retirement savings. I overheard SIL’s child talking about it, and we realized that while MIL helped SIL’s family, she still asked us for money without hesitation.

When the check came, my husband confronted her, “Mom, we’re not covering anymore. We already revealed that you’ve been taking advantage of us.” My SIL was shocked, and MIL nervously replied, “She’s my daughter, I have to help her.”

My husband then asked, “But I’m your son too, right? What’s the difference?” MIL burst into tears, blamed me for everything, and shamed me. I stood by my husband, but now she’s waiting for an apology.