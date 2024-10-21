I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
15 True Stories With Endings That Are Hard to Predict
Ever had a moment when life throws a plot twist so wild, you couldn’t have seen it coming? Well, you’re not alone! Bright Side gathered 15 true stories that start off pretty normal—until they take a turn no one could predict. From bizarre coincidences to spine-tingling encounters, these tales will have you questioning reality itself. So, buckle up and get ready for a rollercoaster ride of “Wait, what?!” moments that prove truth is often stranger than fiction.
- I was home with my newborn when the doorbell rang, right in the middle of pumping. I never answer it, so I just kept going. 5 minutes later, I heard a stranger talking to my husband downstairs. Then he stormed up the stairs, grabbed the baby, and said, “Sorry, I didn’t know they were coming!”
I’m like, “What? Who is it?” and he explains that his boss and his wife are at the door with a baby gift. I respond with “Okay” since I’m still attached to the pump machine. I finish up, then head to the bathroom to put on lotion. A couple of minutes later, my husband comes back upstairs, visibly upset, because I didn’t come down to greet them and accept their gift.
I told him I didn’t realize I needed to or that they were staying. He says it was very rude of me and that I’m a jerk for, first, not answering the door and, second, not coming down after he told me. He said they were asking him where I was and what I was doing, which made things awkward for him.
Edit to clarify: my husband wasn’t home when they arrived. He got home five minutes after they did, and they were still standing at the door, I guess. © SignificantWill5218 / Reddit
- When I was in university, I had a boyfriend. After about two years together, I discovered he was being paid to date me. I was heartbroken.
When I asked him why, he simply said that the woman who hired him was his lesbian best friend, who just wanted to chat with me. She pretended to be him online and talked to me. I guess it was to make me fall in love with her or something.
- When I was a little girl, around 8 or 9, I started to hear knocking in my room at night. It would go on for hours nonstop until I fell asleep. This happened for weeks at a time, mostly during the summer. I was a smart and stubborn kid and refused to believe in ghosts or magic. By the time the knocking had continued for about three weeks straight, I started whispering, “Hey, if you need help crossing over, that’s fine. Just let me go to sleep.”
I never told anyone because I knew there had to be a rational explanation; I just hadn’t figured it out yet. It could have been a raccoon, the house settling, or even a creepy person. The knocking became less frequent over the years, and I eventually decided not to care. It faded away entirely.
Flash forward a few years — I was 12 when I started having issues with anxiety. I received treatment, but nothing seemed to help. They eventually sent me for a full workup. It turned out there was no raccoon, no house noises, and no creepy pervert making the sound. I had schizophrenia. © not_a_mutant / Reddit
- When I was a kid, I went deep sea fishing with my dad and some uncles and cousins, etc. We had 2 boats out a mile or two, I don’t remember exactly how far. Anyhow, I’m not very good at fishing — or holding things I guess — because I went to cast, and I threw my fishing pole overboard. Everybody had a good laugh, someone loaned me a different pole, and we continued fishing.
A couple of hours later, we go back to shore. We can’t get to the docks, though, because there’s a boat race going on. We have to wait around for a while.
One of my cousins decides to pull out his fishing pole to alleviate the boredom, even though everyone knew he wouldn’t catch anything. Except he did catch something: my fishing pole. © dromedarian / Reddit
- Right after high school graduation, I met a girl in a pool hall who had the exact same name as my mother. It was Jacqueline, for the record. We were both born and raised in the same mid-sized city. I didn’t think much of it beyond the obvious “Oh, that’s a completely coincidental happenstance!”
Fast-forward two or three months, her and I are dating hot and heavy. Meet her parents, and her dad ’swears’ he’s met me before.
Couple weeks later, I go to visit the GF at work, and am greeted with the following, “So, I know why my dad thinks you look familiar. Turns out, he dated your mom in high school, then named his daughter after her.” © FabricateReality / Reddit
- When I was in high school, two girls from my high school, with similar names, had dated the same two guys and switched. This was already scandalous in our small high school. Here comes the twist.
Come to find out, the two guys, football players, were in a relationship behind their backs. So in both relationships, the girls were being cheated on by their boyfriends with their ex-boyfriends. I still think they don’t know, but there’s a good chance they are not together anymore. © 1pptouch / Reddit
- Both my mom and my aunt married men named Brian. Both of those Brians each had brothers named Scott. My mom and dad both had fathers named Robert, called Bob for short. Also, both of the Brians had dogs named Pepper. © Unknown author / Reddit
- While I was studying in the university library, I was sitting in one of the individual study armchairs—three large armchairs placed side by side with extended top parts. I was quietly minding my own business when I saw a guy’s head pop out past the side flap of my chair. He silently extended his arm, holding a bag of Cheetos, and offered me one. I politely turned him down.
Fast-forward a few months: I’m on a bus heading back to my hometown from another state. The bus has assigned seating and is relatively empty, with only 10–15 people, including a guy sitting in front of me. As I’m dozing off, I notice, out of the corner of my eye, the guy sitting diagonally from me look at the person seated in front of me and shake his head.
I then see the guy in front of me get up on his knees on the seat and turn around. Lo and behold, it’s the same guy from the university library. And what does he do? He sticks out his arm and offers me some Cheetos again. © ThrowRARAw / Reddit
- Dated this guy who was a hotshot from a wealthy family. Moved in, and our relationship has become a mess. He was cheating, the other woman shows up on my doorstep and spills the beans because she’d just found out about me. She helps me pack, and I leave.
I was working a job I liked, but it didn’t pay the best, so I couchsurfed while I saved. My boss, who was this goofy but kind guy, tried to help break down the walls I was putting up, but I wasn’t budging.
I get really sick one day and go to the hospital, I’m rushed into surgery for an intestinal blockage that’s apparently been there for a while, I text my boss to let him know I won’t be back in that day because I was going into surgery. I wake up, my boss is sitting there with flowers. Those walls came down at light speed. Cue one whirlwind romance later, and I’m married to him and the happiest I’ve ever been. © Petite-Omahkatayo / Reddit
- I once was changing pants in my room before work and took off my belt. After putting on my other pair of pants, I went to put my belt back on, but it was gone. No one else was in the room and I spent a good 10 minutes looking for it as I had simply set it on the floor. It’s been 10 years, and I’ve never seen that belt again. © JonesE27 / Reddit
- My ex-girlfriend married the ex-husband of my sister, so now my ex GF is my nephews’ stepmom. And she had a kid with my ex-BIL, so now my ex’s kid might as well be my niece. And my mom sold them her old home, which is my childhood home.
Everyone’s cool with each other. © HalfSoul30 / Reddit
- I’m too young to remember this, but my mom always tells the story. Apparently, when I was very little — barely able to speak — I was sitting on the floor playing with toys next to my mom. Out of nowhere, I said, “When I was in heaven, I met a woman who said you’d be the perfect mommy for me.”
I believed that I was in heaven before being born, and that a woman chose my mom for me. When my mom asked me to describe the woman, I apparently gave a perfect description of her great-grandmother, down to her eye color. I had never met my great-great-grandmother or seen a picture of her. © Beans375 / Reddit
- When I was 10 years old, I didn’t want to go to school one day. I faked a stomachache, so my Grandmother would let me stay home. I’ve always been a bad liar, so my Grandma tried to call my bluff. She told me if I was too sick for school, then she would be scheduling me a Dr’s Appointment.
Three hours later, I was rushed into emergency surgery. My fake illness was actually appendicitis, and It was so inflamed that if I hadn’t come in that day my appendix would have ruptured, potentially killing me. I felt 100% fine that day. Faking sick saved my life. © jnoway826 / Reddit
- I was in my room watching Hulu (The Simpsons, if that matters) when a Burger King commercial came on. It featured the King mascot, and he said, “Let’s have a staring contest.” I thought, “Hmm, okay,” and played along. We were both staring, and then suddenly, I blinked.
IMMEDIATELY, he said, “Gotcha, I won,” and I was completely shocked. I slammed my laptop shut, feeling creeped out for the rest of the night. After that, I watched Hulu all the time, hoping to see that commercial again, but I never did. © Unknown author / Reddit
- My grandpa passed away, and about a year or two later, my baby brother started going into my grandpa’s room. My parents thought I was with him because he was laughing, babbling, and seemed entertained, which he only does when someone else is around. But I was actually in my room, and my parents were downstairs.
After about 30 minutes, my parents started looking for him and found him just lying there in the room, not playing with anything. He still goes into that room, as if he’s looking for my grandpa. I wonder if he saw his ghost or something like that. © Cabron_Sito / Reddit
