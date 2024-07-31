12 People Who Had to Face a Jarring Revelation

Curiosities
day ago

We usually think we fully understand our family and the people close to us, only to discover unexpected and sometimes astonishing truths about them. The short stories we have compiled for you today highlight those who, rather than being overwhelmed by these surprising discoveries, openly and bravely shared their experiences with millions of people online.

  • When I was a kid, my mother made a dish called "cheesy mashed potatoes." It was basically mashed potatoes but orange because she mixed in cheddar cheese — or so I thought.
    Years later, my world crumbled at a family gathering when I overheard my mom whispering to my aunt, "Well, to get the kids to eat more vegetables, I would mash carrots with the potatoes. I told them it was orange from the cheese. They loved it!"
    I freaked out! My mind was utterly blown. Utterly and completely blown. Cheesy mashed potatoes was the highlight of my week as a child, and it was all a lie? © OhBoyPizzaTime / Reddit
  • My dad told me last month that he was married to my aunt for years before he married her older sister, my mom. This is why Thanksgivings and Christmas always felt weird when she was over. © Ugly_Pikachu / Reddit
  • I found out that the reason I lived with my stepmom and stepdad is that my stepdad is actually my transgender biological mom. I finally mustered the courage to ask about my situation, and they told me. They figured I'd ask when I was ready. © GrouchyLambo / Reddit
  • On a recent visit home, my mother and I were driving into the country to visit her sister. While driving, my mom nonchalantly pointed at a farmhouse and said, "That's where the man I had an affair with lives." The next 20 minutes of the drive involved her explaining that she spent most of my college fund (which I was told as a kid didn’t even exist) on hotel rooms and expensive artwork for him. © TaunxTaun / Reddit
  • I was never informed that my dad had a previous marriage. When I was 18, I was looking through photos with my grandma and saw wedding photos of my dad with someone who definitely wasn’t my mom. That was kind of weird. Though it was nice that their split was a mutual one, I was just really confused. © billium12 / Reddit
  • My mother didn’t bother to tell me or my sister that we have a brother. I found out when I discovered his birth certificate in a shoebox in a closet. I have never met him or my father, and he is my full-blooded brother (same mother, same father), while my sister (whom I love very much) has a different father. © therealtedpro / Reddit
  • I found out that my "mom" was actually my grandmother, and my "sister" was my actual mom. My eyebrows went so high they almost came off my head. © TallUncle / Reddit
  • My grandfather lied about his age. His parents had him out of wedlock, so they ran off to Colorado. They stated his birthdate as being after their marriage. He kept that lie until his death. We only found this out when he died. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I was adopted by my biological grandparents. I was told that I was adopted at a very early age, but I didn’t find out until my late 20s that my oldest sister was actually my biological mother. At this point, it has become a family joke. © hoseir / Reddit
  • Always under the impression that I was an only child to my single mother, I found out this year at the age of 22 that I am the second child and that the first was put up for adoption. My mom follows him on all the social media. It didn’t bother me much, but I’m not sure why it was kept a secret. © RzaAndGza / Reddit
  • One night, my dad left the house, and my mom told me it was because my uncle needed a ride to the hospital. It turns out my dad was actually bailing him out of jail. © sq***t-verduras / Reddit
  • I discovered that my father had a previous marriage with three kids. The only reason I found out was because I asked my mother one day out of curiosity. I never expected her to admit that… Apparently, he never wanted my brother and me to know. © Lotus13 / Reddit

If you’re up for some cringe-worthy stories, this article is essential reading. Prepare for these unbelievable real-life events that span from deeply awkward to completely shocking.

Preview photo credit OhBoyPizzaTime / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads