My Boyfriend Proposed to Me But Later Changed His Mind

Love can suddenly surprise us when we least expect it. One of our readers was on cloud nine after her boyfriend proposed. However, everything came crashing back down to earth the very next day. Now she’s caught in this mix of love, hurt, and confusion, wondering how in the world she ended up on this emotional rollercoaster.

Reconsider your relationship.

Ask yourself if your relationship is actually what you want. Decide if he’s the man you want to be married to. It seems like your boyfriend has already done some thinking, so feel free to rethink your relationship as well. Remember that you deserve to be in a relationship that brings you happiness, love, and mutual respect. Don’t settle for anything less than you deserve.

Talk to him and ask questions.

Don’t hold back — have a chat with your boyfriend and get straight to the point. Ask him about his chat with his ex and why he’s having doubts about getting married. Make it clear that you need honest answers to understand where things stand. If he refuses to talk things out, you might have to think about what’s best for you.

Don’t bottle up your emotions.

If you’re feeling hurt, confused, or disappointed by what he’s done, don’t keep it to yourself. Talk to him about how his actions are affecting you. Be honest about how much his sudden change of plans and seeing him with his ex has messed with your emotions. Opening up about your feelings might make it easier for both of you to work through this together.

See if there are some hidden issues.

Strangely, he changed his mind so suddenly, so take a step back and see if there are any hidden issues in the relationship that you haven’t addressed. Sometimes, problems can build up over time and lead to situations like this. Consider all parts of your relationship to figure out what’s happening.