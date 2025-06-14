26 Animals That Could Soothe Even the Coldest Hearts

Let’s be honest — we’ve all had days when not even a double-shot latte can shake off the grumpiness. Maybe it’s the weather, maybe it’s your overflowing inbox, or maybe it’s just one of those days. But we have a remedy that’s more effective than any self-help book or scented candle: ridiculously cute animals. From fluffy puppies to wide-eyed owls, Reddit is full of cuteness, and we’ve found the best of it. These animals are so sweet, they might just melt even the coldest of hearts. Proceed with caution — spontaneous “awwws” may occur!

“When the cat presents you with ’a gift’ in the middle of a Zoom call...”

“My cat has just turned 15!”

“The way my cat looks at my boyfriend!”

“My pregnant wife has been practising her swaddling technique on our dog.”

“There’s a little guy in our back garden. This chipmunk has decided to build his burrow in the middle of the lawn, so I’ve made a silly little sign for him.”

“I took her to an outdoor dog cafe for her 18th birthday. She was exhausted on the way home!”

“My cat has finally accepted that I am pregnant.”

“Smiling seal.”

“My cat has learnt how to climb onto the kitchen cabinets.”

“Blind-since-birth cat and his going-blind-now dog.”

“Twenty years ago and today! What an amazing time!”

“I found them both sleeping like this in the middle of summer.”

“It all began with a kiss.”

“He is not pleased.”

“I heard whimpering coming from the tall grass in my garden. It was a baby fawn.”

“15-minute-old lamb.”

“Meet Merlin. He likes to practise yoga to improve his flexibility and general wellbeing.”

“Jade, the pregnant foster cat that my wife brought home as a ’surprise’ last week, gave birth to her kittens today.”

“I’m five months pregnant and my pets won’t leave me alone! How adorable!”

“His little fangs.”

“Unexpected guest.”

“My wife 7 months pregnant and our cat Gus.”

“My girlfriend took this photo in the garden today!”

“My wife is three weeks away from her due date and our cats love snuggling her belly.”

“In December 2021, we rescued our dog, Wes, a bear-coated Shar Pei, from a local shelter. We couldn’t believe how similar he looked to our dog, Arthur. The two have been inseparable ever since.”

“Last night, we learned that Wes is actually Arthur’s brother, and the two dogs had found each other again.” © Ieatoilpaintingz / Reddit

“I rescued this dog from a MIL who did not treat her well. Six months ago, little Tal didn’t know how to play, couldn’t sleep, and was scared of the leash. Now, she plays all day with her siblings, sleeps soundly, and gets excited when she sees her leash.”