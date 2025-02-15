20+ Pet Tributes That Show How Deep Our Bond With Them Truly Is

There is love that never fades, even if time goes by, even if life forces us to move on. Love for a pet is like that: unconditional, deep, eternal. They are the ones who accompany us in silences that say it all, who welcome us with joy even in the darkest days, who teach us that happiness can be as simple as a caress or a moment together on the couch. But when it’s time to let them go, the void they leave behind is immense. Even so, we always find ways to keep them with us: in tattoos, in a photo by the bed, in those words whispered into the air when we feel they are still watching over us from somewhere. In the world of the Internet and social networks, hundreds of people have shared touching tributes to those friends who are gone, remembering them with tears, smiles and a love that transcends time. Because if pets teach us anything, it’s that true love never goes away.

1. “I lost my miniature poodle in 2021. I had her from an 8-week-old puppy to 12 years old. I miss her every day. This tattoo meant a lot to me.”

2. “I made this pet portrait in memory of a beloved Doberman named Bob.”

“I made this entirely by hand using a scroll saw and all natural hardwoods to capture Bob’s coloring and expression. No paints, stains or dyes were used. I hope I’ve done justice to this sweet boy.” @ducklady92 / Reddit

3. “A close friend’s beloved cat died unexpectedly, so I surprised her with this.”

“I always remembered him playing in her garden, so I thought I would include some mushrooms I had picked.” © panic_outside_disco / Reddit

4. “I now have my bird’s little talons on my shoulder forever.”

5. “I work in a veterinary emergency room. My colleague uses her own money to buy Swarovski crystals for us to decorate the paw prints we make for euthanized pets.”

“We know it’s your baby’s last memory, and we make sure it’s special.” © meowpal33 / Reddit

6. “I painted this memorial portrait of my friend’s Hyacinthine Macaw. His name was Blu, and he was rescued from a bad situation where he was being used as a breeder.”

7. “Memorial dog portrait I made”

8. “My best friend’s dog scratched me while playing last month, she was put to sleep today. Love you Bells.”

9. “Got a memorial tattoo for my kitty.”

“During her last months, a little bird would come to visit her. The day after she passed we planted some flower seeds, and her bird friend came one last time and left a feather in the pot.” @Ren_Star / Reddit

10. “Made this pet portrait in memory of a sweet-faced Bernese called Ember.”

“Ember belonged to my wife and I. She’s the one who had this portrait done and in fact surprised me with it when it arrived at our home a few days ago. We miss Ember terribly, she really was the brightest light in our lives. Ember’s passing has left a pretty big hole in our family, but thanks to this beautiful memento, it’s a little easier to deal with the loss.” @ducklady92 / Reddit

11. “My dog died recently. This was her last paw print and our last moment together. I immortalized it on a piece of brass.”

12. “Collar frame memorial”

13. “A commemorative tattoo I got for my cat today! This is how I would sign his name on birthday cards for our family.”

14. “My guy died last year. I had this idea for a memorial to him, lounging above the clouds. I’m really happy with how it turned out.”



15. “Memorial for my dog”

16. “I recently lost my boy to complications after a house fire.”

“He was my best friend, and it still feels like a kick in the gut every time I wake up without him. Having this beautiful piece helps, it captures him perfectly.” © elapidaevenenum / Reddit

17. “My brother’s dog passed away.”

“He wanted me to make a shadowbox to put his photo and collar in display. But I had a different design in mind (each colored section is a different type of wood, not wood stain)” @_justbill / Reddit

18. “Finished a puppy memorial for a friend today. Forsythia flowers because he brought her a forsythia branch one spring day.”

19. “Memorial tattoo for my cat”

20. “My late cat”

21. “I lost my old puppy last month, so today my wife and I got her ears tattooed in memory.”

22. “My sweet Proton made it to 16 before crossing over in April. My commemorative tattoo of her was finished yesterday.”

“Proton was the best dog ever! We adopted her from the pound when she was about 8 months old. She was our adventure puppy — she was born in Atlanta but travelled with us as we moved to France, Florida and Alabama, plus countless trips across several countries. She loved to hike and drive to just about anywhere! My tattoo of her celebrates her love of adventure and caving. God, I miss her so much.” @nuclear85 / Reddit