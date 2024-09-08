9 People Who Hid Secrets From Their Spouses and Plan to Take Them to Their Graves

We often believe that our spouse is the person we know most intimately, the one closest to our hearts. Yet, reality can sometimes paint a very different picture. In the stories we’ve collected for you today, people hide different things from their partners, and they have bravely decided to share them online.

  • We’ve been together for 5 years. We met at a football game. Our biggest thing in common is our love for “our team.” Every Sunday, for years, we get together to watch the games with her family.
    The truth is that I’m not really into football. I was at the game we met at because someone bought me free tickets. I’ve never really understood it, so for YEARS, anytime the family cheers, I just follow with cheers and when they BOOOO, I do the same. © Both-Outcome1586 / Reddit
  • My husband can’t whistle. He always tries, but he just can’t get it. One day, while out hiking with our dogs, the dogs went too far ahead, so my husband tried to whistle for them. The first few attempts, nothing happened. So I whistled for them.
    Apparently, my husband was trying to whistle at the same time, and he heard my whistle and thought it was him. He was so proud! Just grinning from ear to ear. I didn’t have the heart to tell him it was me. I still don’t. It was so cute to see how happy he was. © ImposterJ / Reddit
  • I have a box of little crochet critters in the garage, that I make when I’m bored/in-between clients. I let my fiancée know that if anyone at work would like one (she’s a hospice nurse), she can just take them from the box, no questions asked. That’s what I told her, anyway.
    The secret is that I purposefully make stuff for her to take. I even have a spreadsheet, so I know what animals/colors are the most popular, and make sure that there’s always spares. Obviously, I don’t know WHO they go to, because of confidentiality, but I try to get as big a range as I can. © CrazySnekGirl / Reddit
  • I don’t like the way he folds my laundry. But I will never tell him that! He’s very insistent upon helping me do little tasks when he can tell I’m overwhelmed, and I’m so incredibly grateful for him and all he does that I don’t even care that the shirts he folds don’t match the rest of them, or that he put my jeans in the wrong spot, because the incorrectly folded clothes are just another little sign of his love for me, and I wouldn’t trade that for the world. © Souporsalad83101 / Reddit
  • If I’m stuck on a game, she will casually suggest things I could try without right telling me the answer. She will go very quiet, go on her phone and then say, “Hmm I wonder, does this game have any buffs to your lightning damage?” or “Oooh, a dragon, he looks like he wouldn’t like ice damage very much.” I know she is googling things, but I pretend like I don’t, because she gets so excited when her hints work and thinks she helped me work it out organically. © mr_rocket_raccoon / Reddit
  • I know my husband eats meat, despite his insistence that he’s vegetarian like me. I don’t care, but it’s cute that he doesn’t think I know! I’ve been veggie for over 20 years, but one of his former coworkers told me he saw him eating pepperoni pizza, and ever since then, I’ve noticed small meat escapades, and it’s so adorable that I can’t even call him on it because it doesn’t matter to me, but I know he would be embarrassed. © idonthavetoomanycats / Reddit
  • I won the equivalent of $ 7M in the lottery. The money is deposited in a separate account, to which only I have access. All correspondence related to it is directed to my company’s address, etc. I trust my wife and I love her deeply, but I don’t want to unsettle her.
    I’ve read so many stories about people losing their minds after winning a substantial amount of money. She believes that I earn a good salary (I still continue to work professionally) and I make every effort to ensure that we both have a respectable, normal life. © _4C1D8URN_ / Reddit
  • My phone’s battery was running low as my husband and I were having dinner at the restaurant. I turned it off to save battery so we could still use it to take nice pictures later. Halfway home, I panicked because I couldn’t find it. I checked my bag and all around the car, but I couldn’t see my phone anywhere.
    I was so sure I must have left it at the restaurant. My husband wasn’t happy about it, but we drove an hour back to the restaurant. We searched everywhere with the help of the manager, but it seemed to be gone. My face turned white when, in the midst of stressing out, I put my hand in my jacket pocket and found that the phone had been there the whole time.
    Since I had already caused all this chaos, I didn’t dare tell them. Instead, I said, “Let me look for it in the restrooms.” When I came back, I put on a relieved face and told them it was on the toilet tank. I’ll never tell the truth to my husband, ever.
  • On occasion, I send Instacart groceries to local people asking for food. I know what it is to be hungry, my husband never has. I do not think he would understand. Not that he is against helping, but he might get upset with me sending groceries and spending $80 — $100 just for basics for someone to get by till their next paycheck. © Rad_Mum / Reddit

The stories in this collection serve as a reminder that couple life is often more complicated than it seems.

