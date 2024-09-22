10 Wedding Disaster Stories That Were Signalling It Won’t Last for Long

13 hours ago

Weddings are meant to be perfect celebrations of love, but sometimes, things don’t go as planned. From unexpected accidents to outrageous mishaps, some weddings take a disastrous turn that no one could have seen coming. These jaw-dropping stories of wedding day chaos will leave you speechless, showing just how unpredictable even the most carefully planned events can be. In this article, we share some of the most shocking and unforgettable wedding disaster stories ever told.

  • Everything at the wedding was going smoothly until it was time for the cake. The bride had said she didn’t want to feed each other cake, but the groom ignored her and shoved cake in her face, messing up her hair and makeup. The mood shifted, and the guests went silent as the bride’s father walked up, took her hand, and they left together. The next day, she filed for divorce.
  • At the reception, the bride’s "work friend" was slow dancing with her and blatantly feeling her up in front of the groom, family, and friends. She left the groom the day they returned from their honeymoon—and kept all the wedding presents! Mischeese / Reddit
  • At one point during the wedding, my friend couldn't find her new husband. He was missing for about 30 minutes, and when we finally found him, he was in the parking lot kissing his so-called "sister." It turned out, of course, that she wasn’t his sister at all. I felt terrible for my friend.
  • When I arrived at the venue, there was a sign that said, "Welcome to [Bride]’s Wedding" with "featuring [Groom]" in smaller text underneath. They did a ring-warming ceremony where the rings were passed around for everyone to make a silent wish for the couple. I closed my eyes and thought, "May your divorce be relatively painless." canyamaybenot / Reddit
  • My friend didn’t really know her future MIL, having only met her briefly once or twice. But her true colors came out at the wedding. During her toast, she mostly talked about her son, saying how lucky my friend was to have him and how she now had to put him and his family first because he "chose" her. I instantly felt sorry for my friend.
    Sure enough, a year later, they divorced due to issues with his family.
  • The groom and his groomsmen broke into a full "Time Warp" dance from Rocky Horror Picture Show in the middle of the wedding, while the bride sat there stone-faced, clearly unimpressed.
    In the end, they were just two very different people. The marriage lasted about a year. Hrekires / Reddit
  • My male cousin had a beautiful wedding with about 300 guests. During the reception, the bride’s father showed up in a chicken suit, parading around and making a spectacle. Everyone on our side of the family felt like he was mocking the event, even though the bride was laughing it off like, "Isn’t my dad so much fun?"
    A couple of months later, she posts something about how "No one will ever live up to my father, I can’t stay in this marriage." My cousin’s a good guy, too. dart1126 / Reddit
  • At our reception, the groom pulled out his phone and started watching UFC instead of dancing with me.
    Spoiler: I was the bride. We didn’t last, lol. Luna_Soma / Reddit
  • I attended my colleague’s wedding, where there was a pastel dress code that everyone followed—except for one woman in a bright red dress. The most shocking part came during the bouquet toss. This woman didn’t catch the bouquet but started fighting with the woman who did. It was bizarre.
    Later, we found out the groom had been cheating on the bride with that same woman. The marriage lasted only two months before he went back to her.
  • My friend's wedding was going great until the cake arrived. When the bride saw it, her face went pale. The statue of the woman on top wasn’t her — it was the groom’s ex! While she had long black hair and blue eyes, the statue had a short red fringe and brown eyes.
    It turned out the groom had reused the same cake topper from his previous marriage. The bride burst into tears and ran away, and unsurprisingly, their marriage didn’t last long.

In the world of weddings, unexpected moments can arise. From confessing past mistakes to attempting a joke, there are plenty of stories of people interrupting weddings at this critical moment.

