Do NOT accept them, there's a chance you get implicated with their parents debt. Yes, it's unreasonable, but considering their parents act, it's very possible they throw their debt responsibility to their guardian. If you REALLY want to accept them, then contact lawyer and police so that debt won't fall to you.
I Never Wanted Kids, but My Brother Forced Me to Be His Kids’ Legal Guardian
Imagine going about your everyday life, child-free, independent, and content, only to find out you’ve just become the legal guardian of two kids...without ever saying yes. That’s exactly what happened to someone who had made their stance clear: parenting wasn’t for them. But the story is more complicated, and what follows is an emotional rollercoaster.
Becoming more than an uncle
“My brother and his wife were both avid hikers. They knew I was child-free and had no interest in raising kids. Still, he once asked to name me as their kids’ guardian in case they died or became ‘unable to serve as parents.’ I firmly refused. He was upset and started calling me selfish. Six months later, a lawyer called, saying they’d vanished. Despite my refusal, they still listed me as a guardian. That same day, I got a call from an unknown number; it was my brother. I discovered they’d been drowning in debt for years and were now hiding from collectors. They told me there was no way they could afford to raise their kids at the moment and promised to come back after figuring out how to settle their current situation.”
Here’s what we found and what you might need to remember when life throws us into roles we never signed up for.
- Kids’ safety and well-being always come first. When you’re suddenly handed responsibility for children, even against your will, your first job isn’t parenting, it’s making sure the kids are safe. That might mean checking if they have a stable place to stay, they’re not in immediate danger and someone is meeting their daily needs. It’s not about becoming a hero overnight. It’s about triaging the crisis.
- Saying “no” to parenting isn’t selfish. Here’s a truth: you’re not a villain for not wanting to raise children. Too many people confuse boundaries with betrayal. But what’s truly unfair is asking someone to make a lifelong commitment they never wanted, especially without consent. If you said no before and were ignored, that’s not your fault. That’s someone else gambling on your guilt.
- Using legal routes isn’t always final. If someone names you guardian without telling you — or after you said no — don’t panic. There are steps you can take: a) Talk to a family lawyer to clarify your legal status, b) check whether you ever signed anything (and if not, that matters!), c) explore options to decline or revoke guardianship through the court.
- You can care without becoming a caregiver. Maybe you don’t want to raise kids. That’s okay. But if you care, you might choose to support in other ways. Like help find another suitable guardian, do regular check-ins for emotional support, and help with finances, if you can. And, you could be a stable presence without becoming a full-time parent. You’re allowed to define your own role, one that fits your life, not theirs.
- Guilt is powerful, but it’s not a contract. The hardest part? Feeling like you “should” say yes because of family, love, or pressure. But guilt is not a reason to give up your freedom. If someone calls you selfish for sticking to your limits, ask yourself: Who’s really being selfish? The one who said no? Or the one who ignored your no?
If you’ve ever struggled with setting boundaries or felt torn between family loyalty and your own truth, this story might feel familiar.