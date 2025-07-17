I Never Wanted Kids, but My Brother Forced Me to Be His Kids’ Legal Guardian

“My brother and his wife were both avid hikers. They knew I was child-free and had no interest in raising kids. Still, he once asked to name me as their kids’ guardian in case they died or became ‘unable to serve as parents.’ I firmly refused. He was upset and started calling me selfish. Six months later, a lawyer called, saying they’d vanished. Despite my refusal, they still listed me as a guardian. That same day, I got a call from an unknown number; it was my brother. I discovered they’d been drowning in debt for years and were now hiding from collectors. They told me there was no way they could afford to raise their kids at the moment and promised to come back after figuring out how to settle their current situation.”