My Husband Secretly Renamed Our Baby — That Broke Everything

Just like with our other kids, we didn’t allow any visitors. I barely touched my phone, just used it here and there to take a few photos between the feedings and naps. We hadn’t announced anything online. I hadn’t even spoken to anyone outside of him and the doctors.



A few days later, I finally felt well enough to check my phone. I was just scrolling through messages when I saw one from my mother-in-law, “Thanks for picking my favorite name.”



I just stared at it. But then this sinking feeling hit me. I opened the birth documents. And there it was. He named our daughter Isabella, his mother’s favorite name. Not the one we agreed on. Not the one that meant something to me. Not my mother’s name.



I felt like the air had been knocked out of me. He waited until I was too weak, too tired, too broken to notice, and he took that choice away from me. I was so confused. I asked him, “Why?”



And his answer... I still can’t get over it. He looked me dead in the eye and said, “Now you’ll just have to make another baby and name that one after your dear mom.”