17 People Whose Family Life Feels Like a TV Show Without a Script

Family life is not always romantic and cozy. In the beginning, it seems that love can withstand everything, but in reality it often turns out to be more complicated: relatives interfere, or financial issues come into question.
My husband and I bought an apartment in a new building, for which we had worked together for several years. We made good renovations and finally moved in. A month later, my mother-in-law suddenly became our frequent guest: either she “drove by” or “bought a delicious cake.” Once she arrived late in the evening and said defiantly, “Oh, it’s so late. I’m scared to go home!” Of course, we let her stay with us for the night. In the morning, we wake up from the noise in the living room. We look and see the mother-in-law moving the furniture. We asked her what’s going on. And she replied, “I slept badly. I read that this is because of the wrong arrangement of furniture. Today, I’ll try to sleep like this.” My husband and I were stunned. At breakfast, we subtly hinted to her that it’s not the right thing to do in someone else’s home. She was offended. After all, she “meant well.”