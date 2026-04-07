I Refuse to Continue Working at My “Dream Job” When Trust Is an Issue

After the meeting, I went straight to her and asked how she knew what I was doing. At first, she brushed it off like it was nothing. But I didn’t let it go. When I pressed further, she finally admitted it.

There were cameras. She told me they were used to “monitor productivity,” as if that made it normal. I stood there, trying to process what she had just said. No one had ever told me about this. There has been no transparency, no consent, and no conversation.

In that moment, everything changed for me. It was no longer just about workload. It was about trust being completely broken.