I Refuse to Let My Boss Monitor My Personal Phone — I Won’t Trade My Privacy for Job Security

Hello Bright Side!

I need honest opinions because this whole workplace drama has been living in my head rent-free.

I’m Tess (fake name), late 20s, very normal corporate job. I’m not confrontational. I don’t start office conflict. I do my work and go home. That’s it.

Last week my boss sent a group message saying all staff had to grant device access for “security monitoring.” I assumed he meant company laptops. Nope. It included personal phones. Our actual private devices.

Everyone else in the chat reacted with thumbs-up emojis like it was nothing. I felt this immediate knot in my stomach. My phone has my photos, banking apps, medical info, my entire life!!! So I politely asked what kind of monitoring it involved. He DM’d me: “Don’t resist.” That line felt like a quiet threat. I panicked and just replied “Okay.” I need my job. I pay rent. I’m not trying to become unemployed over a group text.