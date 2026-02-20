I Sacrificed My Weekends for a Year—My Coworker Attended Zero Events and Got Promoted

Hello there, Bright Side.

At my company we have these Saturday “team lunches” twice a month. They’re not officially mandatory, but everyone knows they’re... expected. The boss rents out a private room at some trendy burger place or steakhouse, we eat and talk about “big picture stuff.”

Promotions get hinted at there. Projects get casually reassigned there. If you’re not in the room, you miss things.

So for the past three years, I’ve been in that room. Twice a month. On Saturdays. From noon to 3 or 4 PM. Which means I’ve missed birthday parties, soccer games and family barbecues.

I kept telling myself this is how you show commitment. This is how you get ahead. Face time matters.

Except Sarah never goes.

She always responds in the group chat with something like, “Can’t make it, family day,” and that’s it. And she keeps getting promoted.

At first I assumed she was just quietly brilliant. Fine. But after the second promotion in under two years, while I’m still in the same role, it started eating at me.

I’m the one sacrificing weekends. I’m the one showing up to every single lunch, laughing at the boss’s stories, engaging in every brainstorming session. Meanwhile she’s home.

Last week I stayed late to wrap up a report. I walked past the boss’s office and saw Sarah inside. Door slightly open. I didn’t plan to listen, but I heard them deep in conversation and froze.