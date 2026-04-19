11 Workplace Moments When Quiet Kindness Became Someone’s Reason to Keep Going

In 1980, I wore pants to work for the first time as a woman. Every disapproving eye followed me down the office. Including my boss’s. Some even came out into the walkway to watch me walk through the door at the other end. The Personnel Director (male) asked my boss if she thought I was “appropriately dressed”.

He got short shrift from her. “The women aren’t here for you to look at their legs all day, David,” she said with a half laugh. My boss was a formidable lady so he backtracked quickly, and decided he should go do something “urgent” elsewhere. By the end of the year, several women in the office were also regularly wearing trousers.

It seems so odd, in my lifetime, that what is normal now seemed shocking in 1980! It just goes to show — clothes have no gender and we should wear what we’re comfortable in!