15 Real Nail Art Ideas So Pretty It’s Almost a Shame to Take Them Off

The good stuff almost never comes from a single famous salon or a magazine spread — it shows up first on a phone camera in a kitchen, a friend’s spare bedroom, a freelance nail tech’s home studio. By the time it lands in mainstream salons, it’s already been quietly tested and shared a thousand times.

If any of these designs caught your eye, the smart move is to screenshot them now — chances are good your favorite nail tech will be doing them for the rest of the season. Also check out these designs for inspiration: