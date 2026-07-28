15 Moments That Prove Humanity Still Wins When Kindness Is the Last Thing Anyone Expects

I forgot to lock the gate at the dog park and someone’s dog got out and ran halfway across the field before anyone noticed. I was the last one near the gate so I knew it was on me. I ran after the dog with the owner, fully expecting him to lose it once we caught up.

When we finally got the dog back, he was more out of breath than mad. He just patted the dog’s head and said gates get missed sometimes, no harm done. Then he asked if I wanted to grab a coffee at the place across the street since we were both already out here. We ended up talking for an hour.