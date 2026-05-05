7 Sophisticated Summer Nail Ideas That Look Expensive

The best manicure ideas for summer aren’t about doing the most—they’re about looking fresh, effortless and a little sun-kissed at all times. With these chic and elegant manicure styles, your nails will match the energy of the season: light, glowing, and impossible to ignore. If you want your toes to capture the summer spirit as well, here are the top 9 pedicure trends topping the chart in summer 2026.