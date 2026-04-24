Top 9 Pedicure Trends That Are Topping the Charts in Summer 2026

As spring reaches its peak and summer 2026 approaches, it’s the perfect moment to give your look a refresh with a stylish pedicure. With warmer days ahead, bold and elegant pedicure trends are stepping into the spotlight.

In this article, we highlight 9 modern and playful pedicure ideas that are ideal for both spring and summer. Whether you’re planning beach days or simply want a polished, on-trend look, there’s something here for every vibe.