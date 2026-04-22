6 Manicure Ideas and Trends Top Nail Artists Recommend for Summer Travel 2026

Summer travel 2026 is the perfect opportunity to show off a fresh, beautiful manicure that holds up through airports, beach days, and city adventures alike. We asked top nail artists and nail technicians to share the manicure ideas they recommend most for the summer holidays this year.

From long-lasting gel manicures and dreamy ombre nail designs to classic French tips, chrome finishes, and bold nail polish colors, these are the 6 tested travel manicure looks that nail techs, beauty editors, and frequent travelers agree are the most stunning, wearable, and search-worthy nail designs of summer 2026.