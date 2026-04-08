10 Pedicure Trends That Will Make Your Feet the Star of Summer 2026

Lavender is one of summer 2026’s most beloved pedicure shades. Soft, dreamy and endlessly flattering against warm skin that some might consider boring.

The secret to keeping a lavender pedicure looking fresh all season is simple: a fresh layer of clear top coat applied every week or so instantly revives the shine, deepens the color, and extends the life of the pedicure significantly. This easy maintenance step, combined with lavender’s naturally forgiving pastel hue, makes it one of the smartest and most beautiful long-lasting pedicure choices of the summer.