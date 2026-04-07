Top 9 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Spring and Summer 2026

For 2026, ballet pink is taking the spotlight as the must-have pedicure shade, bringing a softer, cleaner, and more refined feel to summer nails. While hot Barbie pink dominated the past few years with its bold, playful energy, it is now taking a step back in favor of more delicate, understated pink tones.

Elegant and versatile, ballet pink reflects the growing shift toward timeless, polished beauty with a subtle, modern edge.