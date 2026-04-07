Top 9 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Spring and Summer 2026
Spring is here, and summer 2026 is almost here, making it the perfect time to book a fresh pedicure and update your seasonal beauty look. From chic neutrals to bold, colorful toenail ideas, the best spring and summer pedicure ideas are all about polished, eye-catching style. In this guide, discover 9 trendy pedicure looks perfect for vacations, beach days, sandals, and everyday wear.
Hot Pink
For 2026, ballet pink is taking the spotlight as the must-have pedicure shade, bringing a softer, cleaner, and more refined feel to summer nails. While hot Barbie pink dominated the past few years with its bold, playful energy, it is now taking a step back in favor of more delicate, understated pink tones.
Elegant and versatile, ballet pink reflects the growing shift toward timeless, polished beauty with a subtle, modern edge.
Burgundy Red
This sophisticated shade of red is trending for its rich, elegant feel that instantly elevates a pedicure. The deep tone offers a timeless alternative to classic red, while still feeling bold and seasonal.
It complements a wide range of skin tones and pairs effortlessly with both minimal and statement looks, making it a go-to shade for a polished, elevated finish.
Pistachio Green
Rich, creamy pistachio green is gaining attention as a fresh beauty shade with crossover appeal. Pistachio has already been popular this year in food culture, and that soft green influence is now showing up in fashion and pedicure color choices too. On toes, the shade feels polished, modern, and softer than bright white while still adding a noticeable pop of color.
Gloss Black
This chic pedicure trend creates a striking contrast with lighter outfits and sun-kissed skin. Its high-shine finish adds a sleek, polished look, making it ideal for minimalist, monochrome, and fashion-forward styles. Timeless yet modern, this bold shade is popular for its edgy sophistication and effortless versatility.
Leopard Print
This is a statement look that adds instant personality and a bold, fashion-forward edge to your style. Popular in nail art trends and celebrity-inspired styles, leopard designs bring a touch of wild glamour while still feeling chic and wearable. Fun, expressive and endlessly stylish, it’s the perfect choice for a statement pedicure that won’t go unnoticed.
How to get this look:
- Apply a nude, beige or light brown base coat and let it fully dry.
- Use a dotting tool or small brush to add uneven brown spots across the nail.
- Outline the parts of each spot with black polish to create the signature leopard effect.
- Seal the design with a glossy top coat for a smooth, long-lasting finish.
Mint Green
This fresh and calming color brings a cool, clean aesthetic to warm-weather looks. It feels light and refreshing, making it perfect for beach days, vacations, and everyday wear. Its subtle pop of color pairs effortlessly with neutrals and bright outfits alike, offering a modern yet understated finish.
Candy Stripes
This cute design is a playful upgrade to the more traditional solid color look. The horizontal, glossy lines keep the same polished feel while introducing subtle detail and dimension. Think delicate lines in red, pink, butter yellow, or navy blue alternated with white for a modern, eye-catching finish that still feels effortless and wearable.
How to get this look:
- Apply a crisp white base coat and let it fully dry.
- Use nail striping tape or a thin brush to create evenly spaced horizontal lines.
- Paint bold red (for example) stripes between the gaps, keeping the lines clean and uniform.
- Remove any guides and finish with a glossy top coat for a smooth, high-shine finish.
Butter Yellow
This year, the long classic opaque white is being replaced by a softer, more refined option: glossy butter yellow.
This creamy pastel shade keeps the same clean, polished feel while adding warmth and a more modern finish. Subtle, fresh and easy to wear, butter yellow is a flattering update for anyone wanting a softer alternative to bright white.
Electric Blue
Electric blue is emerging as the big standout choice this year for its bold, ultra-saturated finish that instantly draws attention. This vivid shade delivers a clean yet striking look, offering a modern alternative to classic reds or neutrals. Its glossy, high-shine effect enhances the intensity of the color, making it especially flattering on tanned skin and perfect for bright, statement-making summer styles.
Which pedicure idea is your favorite from this list?
Share your top pedicure color, nail design, or go-to summer toe nail look in the comments, and tell us which 2026 nail trend you would actually wear.