Top 10 Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Spring-Summer 2026
As temperatures rise, so does our desire for fresh, eye-catching beauty updates, and pedicures are no exception. This year, foot fashion is stepping into a new era, blending minimalist elegance with playful creativity and subtle luxury. From elevated neutrals to bold statement designs, Spring/Summer 2026 pedicure trends are all about self-expression, versatility, and wearable artistry. Whether you’re heading to the beach, brunch, or just want your sandals to stand out, these 10 trending pedicure ideas are set to take over everywhere from salons to social feeds!
Sheer Gloss Nails (The “Barely There” Look)
Clean, glossy and effortlessly chic, sheer pedicures are dominating beauty searches right now. This trend focuses on enhancing the natural nail with a milky or translucent polish that gives a healthy, glass-like finish. It appeals to those who prefer a low-maintenance look that still appears polished and refined between salon visits. The subtle finish also complements any outfit or season, making it a versatile choice for everyday wear.
- Why it’s trending:
Minimalist beauty continues to lead, and this look pairs perfectly with every outfit while requiring less maintenance.
- How to achieve it:
Use a sheer pink, beige, or milky white polish and finish with a high-shine top coat for that “your nails but better” effect.
Micro French Tips
The classic French pedicure is getting a modern upgrade with ultra-thin, barely-there tips that feel more refined and subtle.
Instead of bold white lines, this version uses delicate strokes in white or even soft pastels for a lighter, more natural effect. This minimalist approach makes the style feel fresh, understated, and easy to wear with any outfit.
- Why it’s trending:
It blends timeless elegance with subtle innovation, making it ideal for both everyday wear and special occasions.
- Pro tip:
Experiment with soft colors like baby blue or peach for a seasonal twist.
Tonal Gradient Toes
Ombré isn’t going anywhere, but in 2026, it’s all about tonal gradients across the toes rather than blending within a single nail. Each nail features a slightly different shade within the same color family, creating a smooth, cohesive transition from one toe to the next. This approach adds visual interest while still feeling balanced and easy to wear. It’s a subtle way to experiment with color without committing to bold contrasts.
- Why it’s trending:
It’s visually satisfying, Instagram-friendly and surprisingly easy to wear.
- Style tip:
Choose shades within one palette (like sandy beige to caramel or coral to deep orange) for a cohesive look.
Red Ombré Pedicure
The classic red pedicure is getting a modern upgrade with a red ombré finish that adds depth and dimension to a timeless look.
Instead of a single flat shade, it blends tones ranging from soft cherry to deep crimson, creating a smooth, seamless gradient either on each nail or across the toes. This subtle variation gives the color a richer, more dynamic feel while still keeping the elegance and boldness that make red a perennial favorite.
- Why it’s trending:
It keeps the bold, timeless appeal of red while adding depth and movement, making the look more elevated and eye-catching without losing its classic charm.
- Pro tip:
Choose shades within the same red family (like scarlet, ruby, and burgundy) and blend them softly for a seamless, salon-quality gradient effect.
Metallic Accent Toes
Rather than going all-in on metallics, this trend keeps things balanced by accenting just one or two toes (typically the big toe) with gold, silver, or rose gold finishes. This subtle approach adds a refined touch of shine and sophistication, creating visual interest without overwhelming the overall look, making it perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.
- Why it’s trending:
It adds a touch of glamour without overwhelming the look.
- How to achieve it:
Keep the rest of the nails neutral and use foil, chrome, or metallic polish on the accent toe.
Soft Floral Minimalism
Florals remain a spring staple, but in 2026 they embrace a more refined and delicate aesthetic. Tiny hand-painted flowers or subtle micro decals bring a soft, elegant charm, adding just enough detail to enhance the design without making it feel busy or overpowering.
- Why it’s trending:
It combines femininity with minimal design, appealing to a wide audience.
- How to achieve it:
Use a nude or sheer base and add small floral details on one or two nails only.
Jelly Pedicures (Translucent Color Pop)
Jelly nails are making a comeback, but this time in more wearable shades like soft coral, rose, and peach instead of bold neon hues. These translucent tones give a fresh, glossy finish that feels light, playful, and perfect for everyday wear.
- Why it’s trending:
They give a fresh, youthful vibe and look especially good in sunlight.
- Pro tip:
Layer translucent polish to build color gradually for a glassy effect.
Reverse French Pedicure
This trend shifts the focus from the tip to the cuticle area, highlighting it with a contrasting or metallic arc for a subtle yet eye-catching detail. It adds a modern, unexpected twist to classic nail designs while keeping the overall look clean and refined.
- Why it’s trending:
It’s a subtle twist on a classic that instantly feels modern and editorial.
- How to achieve it:
Use a neutral base and outline the cuticle with a fine brush in gold, white, or pastel.
Matte Skin-Tone Shades
Matte finishes are stepping into the spotlight, especially in skin-tone shades that create a soft, velvety look. These understated tones offer a clean, minimalist aesthetic while adding a modern twist to classic neutrals. The smooth, shine-free finish makes them feel effortlessly chic and versatile for any occasion.
- Why it’s trending:
It’s unexpected for summer and gives a clean, fashion-forward feel.
- Best approach:
Choose a shade close to your skin tone and finish with a matte top coat.
Chrome Pastel Finishes
Chrome is evolving into a softer, more wearable look this season, moving away from bold metallics toward delicate pastel shades. These hues are enhanced with a reflective, pearlescent finish that catches and shifts with the light, creating a subtle glow rather than an intense shine. The result feels fresh, elegant and easy to pair with everyday styles.
- Why it’s trending:
Searches for “glazed nails” and “chrome finishes” are still skyrocketing, and this variation keeps the trend fresh.
- How to achieve it:
Apply a pastel base (lavender, mint, or baby pink), then layer a chrome powder or glaze top coat.
Final Thoughts
Spring and Summer 2026 pedicure trends are all about balance. Between simplicity and creativity, subtlety and statement. Whether you prefer a polished minimalist look or a hint of artistic detail, this season offers something for everyone.
The key takeaway? You don’t need overly complex designs to stand out. With the right color, finish, or small detail, even the simplest pedicure can feel fresh, modern, and completely on trend.
So next time you reach for your favorite sandals, make sure your pedicure is ready to steal the spotlight.
Which pedicure style from this list do you like the most?
Do you have a favorite color or style you always go back to? Share your go-to and get inspired by the latest trends!