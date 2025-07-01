Top 8 Pedicure Styles That Are Dominating Summer 2025

Red has long been a classic go-to, but lately, it’s felt a bit overdone. For Summer 2025, the focus shifts to shimmer and shine—imagine vibrant reds infused with eye-catching glitter and sparkle. If bold nail looks feel a little outside your comfort zone, trying these luminous shades on your toes is a great way to dip your toes (literally!) into the trend. It perfectly captures the joyful, sunlit energy of the season.