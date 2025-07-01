Top 8 Pedicure Styles That Are Dominating Summer 2025
Embrace the summer season with style and confidence! We’ve rounded up a fun and fresh lineup of pedicure ideas that are perfect for sunny days and sandal weather. From sleek, minimalist options to bold and eye-catching designs, there’s something here for every mood. Whether you love soft pastels or playful nail art, these summer-inspired picks will help you find your next go-to look.
Say farewell to loud neon shades—this season is all about embracing gentler, more soothing colors. The focus has shifted towards calm, muted palettes like delicate pink tints and smooth, velvety finishes. These elegant and understated tones create a crisp, minimalist aesthetic that works beautifully, whether you’re lounging seaside on a sunny getaway or enjoying leisurely walks through city streets.
1. Pale Lavender
Prepare for this airy, dreamlike purple tone to become the star of the season. “Delicate colors like lavender flatter tanned skin beautifully and bring out that bright, youthful vibe that feels right for this time of year—without losing their modern edge,” says celebrity manicurist Ami Streets. This pale lavender offers a gentle but eye-catching way to enhance your sunlit glow—ideal for anyone who loves a soft, romantic look with a contemporary twist.
2. ’Mojito’ green
’Mojito’ green is fast emerging as a must-have color for Summer 2025. This light, cool-toned shade exudes effortless sophistication and pairs beautifully with sun-kissed skin. Its soft yet vibrant personality adds a fun, invigorating twist—perfect for seaside escapes or city explorations alike. As pastel palettes continue to dominate the trend landscape, mint clearly stands out as a leading choice this season.
3. Soft pastel-colored French
Pedicure specialist Milly Mason predicts a playful makeover for the classic French tip this summer. Rather than sticking with the usual crisp white, soft pastel hues are set to steal the spotlight. “It’s so fun but chic at the same time,” Mason shares. Inspired by sorbet shades, this trend brings delicate colors like mint, lavender, and pale blue into focus—making it the perfect choice for a fresh and fashionable seasonal update.
4. Sparkly vibrant red pedicure
Red has long been a classic go-to, but lately, it’s felt a bit overdone. For Summer 2025, the focus shifts to shimmer and shine—imagine vibrant reds infused with eye-catching glitter and sparkle. If bold nail looks feel a little outside your comfort zone, trying these luminous shades on your toes is a great way to dip your toes (literally!) into the trend. It perfectly captures the joyful, sunlit energy of the season.
5. Leopard-patterned pedicure
Leopard print is making a bold statement on toes this season. This daring design channels serious main-character energy with every stride. Whether you choose a few delicate spots or embrace an all-out feline pattern, the result is playful, fearless, and irresistibly glam—a perfect blend of sophistication and untamed spirit. The iconic animal print remains a nail art favorite, and when paired with soft, cool-toned colors, it creates a stunning contrast that really pops against bronzed, sunlit skin.
6. Soft pink ombré nails
Swap your classic white pedicure for something softer and more nuanced. Pale pink ombré is quickly becoming the go-to choice—gentle, romantic, and naturally chic. It delivers that crisp, well-groomed look with just a hint of delicate color. Picture cotton candy skies at dusk—elevated and perfect for sandal weather.
7. Chocolate brown nails
Rich dark brown adds a sophisticated, grounded vibe to your summer look, offering an unexpected touch of elegance. Its deep, earthy tone pops beautifully against sunlit skin and complements light or neutral sandals with ease. Minimalist but striking, it’s a modern twist on the typical bright hues of the season.
8. Shimmery Finish
A delicate touch of sparkle, a splash of sunlit shimmer—radiant finishes are making waves this summer. Graceful yet fun, they dance with the light at every step, transforming even the most basic sandals into eye-catching highlights.
