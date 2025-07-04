Top 9 Pedicure Trends Taking Over Salons This Summer 2025
Summer 2025 is here, and it’s the perfect time to refresh your look with fun, trendy pedicures that make a statement. Whether you’re hitting the beach, relaxing poolside, or just want your toes to shine in sandals, we’ve gathered the top pedicure styles making waves this season. From soft pastels to bold colors and glossy finishes, these ideas will keep your feet stylish, fresh, and ready for the sunshine. Keep scrolling for the ultimate inspo to make your next pedicure totally summer-ready!
Red-orange
The Classic Red just got a summer upgrade.
Brighter and warmer than crimson, this orangey twist flatters every skin tone with its sun-kissed glow. Its playful, tropical energy makes it perfect for beach days, rooftop evenings, and anything in between. Less formal, more fun — this is red with a fresh, summery spin.
Navy blue
Navy is stepping out of its winter shell and into the light — redefined with a crisp, nautical edge that feels unexpectedly fresh this season. Paired with white linen or sun-kissed skin, it’s the shade that anchors bold prints and balances breezy silhouettes. Cool, refined, and quietly powerful, navy proves you don’t need brights to make a summer statement.
Pistachio green
Pistachio is stepping onto the scene as the unexpected favorite for pedicures this season. Softer than lime but fresher than sage, it brings a cool, creamy twist to warm-weather looks. This muted green plays especially well with woven sandals, natural textures, and coastal palettes—think driftwood, linen, and seafoam. It’s the kind of shade that feels effortless but looks thoughtfully styled.
Sunny yellow
Bright yellow isn’t whispering this season — it’s shining unapologetically. With the energy of midday sun and the optimism of a fresh start, this shade turns even the simplest outfit into a mood-lifter. It pairs just as well with denim as it does with sharp tailoring, radiating confidence without trying too hard. Think less mellow, more main character.
Fuchsia Pink
Fuchsia pink pedicures are making a bold statement this season—vibrant, playful, and impossible to ignore. This electric shade flatters sun-kissed skin and adds a burst of confidence to every step, whether you’re in metallic sandals or barefoot on the sand. It’s not just a color, it’s an attitude.
Sky Blue
Sky blue has quietly become the pedicure color that’s stealing glances—airy, cool-toned, and effortlessly fresh. It evokes that perfect clear-sky day and adds a whisper of color without overwhelming the look. Paired with white slides, bleached denim, or breezy cotton, it gives off a relaxed, coastal vibe that’s equal parts polished and playful.
Matte white
If you’re a fan of the classic French pedicure, this summer’s shift is subtle but striking—swap the sheer base and tip combo for a full coat of matte white.
Clean, minimal, and unexpectedly chic, this opaque finish feels like a modern upgrade rather than a departure. It pairs perfectly with linen, gold anklets, and sun-drenched skin, offering a polished look that’s both crisp and quietly bold.
Soft beige
Soft beige is having a quiet moment — and that’s exactly the point. Understated but never dull, it brings a sense of calm to the chaos of high-summer color.
Whether layered in linen or worn head-to-toe, it whispers elegance in a way that feels modern, effortless, and cool against warm skin. The power of beige? It lets everything, and everyone, breathe.
Pearlescent pink
Pearlescent pink catches the light like a secret — subtle, shimmering, and full of nuance. It’s not loud, but it lingers, shifting between softness and shine with every move. Romantic without being sugary, it works as a whisper of color or a glint of glow, adding a dreamlike finish to summer looks. Think seashells, silk, and sky just before sunset.
