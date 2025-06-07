9 Pedicure Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2025
Summer 2025 is quickly approaching, making it the perfect moment to start exploring fun ideas to refresh your look. An easy way to add a bit of flair is with a new pedicure. In this article, you’ll discover 9 sleek and playful pedicure styles that are predicted to trend this summer. Whether you’re getting ready for a beach day or simply adore pretty toes, there’s something here to inspire everyone.
Orangey-Red
Move over, classic red.
Orangey-red is the spicy twist that was made for sunshine. Warmer and punchier than the traditional crimson, this shade catches the light like a tropical drink and flatters every skin tone with its sun-kissed glow. It’s less formal, more flirty — perfect for beach days, rooftop parties, and anything that calls for a pop of playful energy. This is red, but with a summer state of mind.
Leopard print
Leopard print toes? Absolutely. This wild little detail is bringing major main-character energy to every step. Whether it’s subtle accents or full-on feline flair, it’s playful, bold, and just the right amount of rebellious. Animal instinct, but make it glam.
Pale pink ombré
Swap your classic white pedicure for something softer.
Pale pink ombré is the new go-to. It’s romantic, barely there, and gives that polished “clean girl” glow without trying too hard. Like cotton candy skies on your toes, but make it chic.
Chocolate brown
Unexpected but totally irresistible — chocolate brown is the cool-girl neutral no one saw coming. Rich, glossy, and grounding, it pairs effortlessly with everything from linen to leather sandals. It’s giving “quiet luxury” with a sun-drenched edge. Who knew brown could feel this chic?
Deep ocean blue
Dive deep into drama with ocean blue toes that channel midnight swims and mermaid moods. This rich, moody shade is making waves for its luxe, mysterious vibe — like vacationing in the Amalfi after dark. Gloss it up for extra depth, or go matte for a velvet-sea finish.
Floral nail art
Floral details are blooming below the ankles — tiny daisies, pastel petals, and whimsical buds turning each toe into a mini garden. It’s soft, romantic, and a little flirty, like wearing a bouquet with every step. Perfect for barefoot picnics and dreamy day dates.
Bubblegum pink
Say goodbye to last summer’s bold Barbie pink.
Bubblegum pink is stepping in with a softer, sweeter attitude. It’s playful without being loud, giving your toes a pop of pastel charm that feels fresh and fun. Think glossy candy vibes with just the right dose of nostalgia.
Butter yellow
Soft, sunny, and just a little bit sweet — butter yellow is the under-the-radar color stealing the spotlight. It’s like a scoop of lemon gelato for your toes: subtle, creamy, and totally addictive. Perfect for barefoot brunches and golden hour selfies.
Denim baby blue
Cool, breezy, and totally crush-worthy — baby blue denim toes are the ultimate vibe this season. Think faded jeans but for your feet, giving off effortless ’90s nostalgia with a glossy, modern twist. It’s the shade that pairs perfectly with tanned skin and open-toe everything. Casual chic has never looked this polished.
