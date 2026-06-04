10 Yellow Pedicure Ideas That Will Be the Must-Have Look of Summer 2026

Yellow pedicure colors are stepping into the spotlight for summer 2026, bringing fresh energy to warm-weather beauty trends. From soft butter yellow polish to bold citrus shades, this season’s best pedicure ideas combine playful color with chic, wearable style. Whether you love glossy finishes, minimalist nail art, or statement-making designs, yellow is proving to be the standout shade of the year. In this roundup, we’ve gathered 10 stylish pedicure trends that capture the mood of summer 2026 and offer plenty of inspiration for your next salon visit or at-home polish refresh.