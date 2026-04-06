10 Manicure and Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Salons in 2026, According to Nail Techs

Nail salons across the world are already seeing a dramatic shift in what clients are booking in 2026. We spoke to professional nail technicians with years of hands-on experience to bring you the most accurate, expert-backed breakdown of the manicure and pedicure trends dominating salon chairs this year.

So, if you’re searching for the best nail trends 2026, top salon manicure ideas, or simply want to know what nail colors are trending right now, this article goes straight to the source. These are the real jewelry that professional nail techs are seeing, recommending, and perfecting every single day.