10 Manicure Trends That Are Dominating Summer 2025
Step into the sunshine with the ultimate inspo for your next manicure. From vibrant neons to dreamy pastels and trending nail art designs, we’ve rounded up the most share-worthy looks of the season. Whether you’re into minimalist vibes or bold statement tips, these fresh summer 2025 nail ideas are perfect for upgrading your glow-up game.
Watermelon nails
Plain summer nails are out, tiny watermelon details are in for 2025. Think minimal accents: a mini slice on one corner, a few black seed dots, or a soft green, red and white tip with a pink base. It’s a playful, seasonal nod that feels fun without going full-on fruit salad. Perfect for almond-shaped nails and easy to DIY with a dotting tool or stickers.
Milky White
Milky nails are stealing the spotlight this summer with their soft, sheer finish and effortlessly clean look. The semi-translucent white or beige polish gives your nails a smooth, natural glow, like your nails but better. They pair perfectly with sun-kissed skin and gold jewelry, making them a go-to for the “quiet luxury” vibe.
Bonus: they’re super low-maintenance and flattering on all nail lengths.
Tangerine Tips
French tips in bright orange or tangerine are one of the bolder, but still wearable, ways to play with color. Plus, the contrast between the vibrant tips and a neutral base keeps the look balanced and fresh. It adds instant energy to any look and pairs beautifully with summer whites or denim.
Simple, tiny hearts
Clear or nude polish layered with tiny red mini hearts is in. This trend favors restraint and fine detail rather than full nail art. It’s a sweet way to personalize your mani while keeping things breezy and minimal.
Dreamy Lavender
Step aside, pastel pink!
Lavender is the quiet breakout shade of the season. Softer than lilac and more sophisticated than pink, this refined hue is taking over summer manis with its calm elegance. It flatters every nail length and pairs effortlessly with crisp whites and casual denim. Go for one coat for a delicate wash, or layer it up for a bolder look.
Cow print
Cow print nails are making a playful comeback this summer—but in a more subtle, wearable way. Instead of full black-and-white spots on every nail, the trend now leans toward one or two cow-print accent nails paired with nude, pastel green, or yellow on the rest.
It’s surprisingly easy to do at home with a dotting tool or toothpick, making it a cute but achievable statement.
Ocean-Inspired Blue Tones
From baby blue to aqua to turquoise, soft ocean shades are big this summer. Choose one tone or do a gradient across your nails to mirror waves and skies. They’re surprisingly easy to wear, especially on short or rounded nails.
Flower Accents
Instead of full floral nail art, this summer’s trend is all about adding tiny flower designs to just one or two accent nails. It keeps the look soft and minimal while still adding a touch of charm and personality. Think mini daisies, sunflowers, or wildflowers drawn over a nude or sheer base.
It’s easy to DIY with dotting tools or stickers, and it pairs beautifully with clean, simple colored nails on the others for a balanced and modern feel.
Subtle Gold Accents
Adding a fine gold foil, dot, or half-moon on a cloudy white or nude base is trending as a soft glam moment. It catches light without being flashy. Great for weddings, work, or just feeling luxe on a budget.
Fun Pink Swirls
While jelly pink nails ruled last summer, Summer 2025 is bringing a fresh twist with soft pink swirl designs.
These flowing, ribbon-like patterns replace the glassy jelly look with dynamic movement and personality. The result? A playful update to classic pink nails, light, whimsical, and effortlessly on trend.
