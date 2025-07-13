15 Pedicure Designs Everyone’s Obsessed With in 2025

23 hours ago

Whether you’re feeling bold, blissful, or just need a little pick-me-up, your toes deserve to join the mood. We’ve rounded up 15 stunning pedicure designs that don’t just match your vibe—they amplify it. From calming hues to wild patterns, these looks let your feet do the talking (and maybe a little dancing too). Ready to find your mood-match?

Watercolor design

Glitter design

Unusual French

Geometrical design

Cat eye design

So next time you pick a color or design, remember: your pedicure isn’t just a beauty choice—it’s your way of showing the world who you are today.

11 Perfect Manicure-Pedicure Combos to Rock This Summer

