11 Perfect Manicure-Pedicure Combos to Rock This Summer
Whether you’re into bold brights, soft pastels, or playful nail art, these 11 perfect mani-pedi pairings are your go-to guide for 2025’s top nail trends. From beach-ready toes to sunset-inspired fingertips, we’ve rounded up stylish manicure and pedicure combos that are trending right now. Get ready to mix and match summer nail colors like a pro—and rock every pool party, vacation, or weekend brunch with effortlessly coordinated nails.
Upgraded French design
There’s truly no nail look more iconic than the French manicure—it’s elegant, clean, and never goes out of style. But let’s be real: in a world where nail trends are switching up faster than we can say “top coat,” even the classics need a glow-up. That’s why since 2024, the upgraded French manicure has been totally on-trend—think fresh colors, playful tips, and creative twists that still keep that timeless charm. It’s the perfect blend of nostalgia and now.
Just look at these cool summer combos!
You can definitely add some neon outlines—just like that nice ginger French mani-pedi combo. Neon shades are super trendy right now and give the whole look a fun, modern twist!
Colorblocking
If you love the idea of colorblocking but feel a little hesitant to dive in with your wardrobe, why not let your nails do the talking? It’s a playful, low-commitment way to experiment with bold, contrasting shades—right at your fingertips!
Neon colors
Neon might not be everyone’s go-to, but for the brave, it’s a bold and surprisingly nice design to welcome the sunshine season. A Day-Glo manicure doesn’t whisper summer—it shouts it, in the best possible way.
Beach vibes
Coastal accents and beachy vibes bring a fresh, breezy energy to summer nails—and the trend is pure magic. Think tiny 3D details like seashells, starfish, and ocean-inspired art that instantly transport you to the coast. It’s playful, eye-catching, and totally irresistible.
Simple ombre
Color blending techniques like marbling, gradient, and aura nails are summer staples—but ombré is stealing the spotlight this season. Softly fading pastel shades create a delicate, sun-kissed effect that feels light, airy, and effortlessly cool. Think dreamy blends of sunset tones that look like summer on your fingertips—it’s the ultimate glow-up for your nails.
If you’re craving even more inspiration, you can find the season’s top trends right here.