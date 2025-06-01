9 Trendy Fashion Accessories to Shop for Summer 2025

From swinging off your everyday tote to dressing up your loafers, charms are making a serious comeback—and they’re more fun than ever. Remember those ’00s charm bracelets? Yep, they’re back, but with a modern twist.

Think lucky symbols, your initials, sparkly birthstones, and sweet little designs that feel totally you. Clip them onto a necklace, bag, dangle them from your belt loop, or even braid them into your hair—however you wear them, these tiny touches bring a whole lot of personality and charm (literally).