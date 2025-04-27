15 Sleek Pedicure Ideas to Try This Summer

Glitter nail polish on the toes is known for its impressive staying power. However, it can be tricky to remove and sometimes doesn’t look as refined as you’d hope. That said, there’s no reason to give up on glitter entirely. With glitter still trending, opting for sheer, subtle versions instead of chunky, iridescent pieces can create a much more elegant look.

Another major trend right now is glazed nails — named for their resemblance to glossy, glazed donuts. These nails have a delicate, luminous finish that pairs effortlessly with any outfit, making them a perfect choice for a polished, stylish look.