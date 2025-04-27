15 Sleek Pedicure Ideas to Try This Summer
As the weather warms up and sandal season approaches, it’s the perfect time to give your feet a little extra love. Whether you’re heading to the beach, planning a summer getaway, or just want to feel polished every day, a fresh pedicure can instantly elevate your look. From minimalist designs to bold pops of color, we’ve rounded up 15 sleek pedicure ideas that will have your toes looking fabulous all spring and summer long.
Dominating trending colors for 2025
Colourful french
Glazy soap nails
Mocha pedicure
Glossy pedicure was noticed as a trend of 2025
Matt polish is ditched this year.
More ideas for you pedicure
Pick the right purple color
Purple has become incredibly trendy lately. However, it’s best to avoid painting your toenails in darker shades of purple, as they can end up looking bruised — and that’s probably not the vibe you’re going for. Instead, opt for a soft lavender hue. It instantly brightens up your look and pairs beautifully with any summer outfit.
Ditch glitter
Glitter nail polish on the toes is known for its impressive staying power. However, it can be tricky to remove and sometimes doesn’t look as refined as you’d hope. That said, there’s no reason to give up on glitter entirely. With glitter still trending, opting for sheer, subtle versions instead of chunky, iridescent pieces can create a much more elegant look.
Another major trend right now is glazed nails — named for their resemblance to glossy, glazed donuts. These nails have a delicate, luminous finish that pairs effortlessly with any outfit, making them a perfect choice for a polished, stylish look.
Choose nude colors
Dark gray is a popular choice for pedicures thanks to its neutral tone and year-round versatility. However, it can sometimes make tanned skin look ashy or dull. To keep your look fresh and flattering, it’s better to choose shades that complement your skin tone — think soft pinks, peaches, or warm beiges.
Neon colors
White toenail polish is a longtime summer favorite, loved for its crisp and clean look. However, because it’s become so popular, it can sometimes feel a bit too plain. To switch things up and add a pop of excitement, try neon shades instead — they look especially striking against tanned skin and bring a fun, vibrant twist to your summer style.
Hearts
A light background paired with red hearts is always a winning combination. While it might seem perfect for Valentine’s Day, this charming design also makes for a luxurious, cute, and romantic choice for a summer pedicure.
Mermaid
Spring/Summer is the ideal season to get creative with your pedicure. Designs that mimic fish scales feel like they were made for beach days and ocean waves. This bold look is definitely for those who love to stand out — but there’s no denying it’s absolutely eye-catching.
Metallic
Metallic shades are having a major moment. From silver shoes to gold skirts, shiny textures have dominated the runways since the last year. So why not bring this trend to your pedicure? If a full metallic look feels too daring, you can always add a touch of shimmer by painting just one toenail in a metallic finish and keeping the rest in a neutral shade.
Sky blue color
We’re often used to thinking of red or burgundy as the classic pedicure colors. However, these deeper shades don’t always flatter, as they can sometimes highlight age-related changes in the feet. A soft sky blue, on the other hand, brings a fresh and youthful touch to your look, making it a great alternative for a lighter, more vibrant style.
Animal print
Animal prints can add a lively, playful rhythm to your look. If you’re new to the style, start small with a chic leopard print design on your toenails — it looks absolutely stunning. Other patterns like zebra, giraffe, or snake print can also make a bold and stylish statement.
Flowers and fruit
And here are a few simple rules that will help your pedicure last for a long time.