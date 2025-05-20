9 Pedicure Ideas to Keep Your Feet Ready for Summer

As their name suggests, watery nails give off a fluid appearance, similar to the glazed nails but with a bit of a more natural shimmer. They’re light and perfect for your everyday pedi. If you want to ask for watery nails at the salon, you can request a translucent, jelly-like finish. Most pros are familiar with the trend, but if they need a little help, tell them you’re looking for something sheer and shiny—like a clear polish with a hint of color.