9 Pedicure Ideas to Keep Your Feet Ready for Summer
It’s almost summer, which means it’s time to flaunt your toes in the trendiest pedicures of the season. This year, things are getting a dreamy, minimal, and bold turn. The best part is the large variety of options. That way, you can shape all these trends to suit your pedicure preference.
1. Pastels
Pastels are an upcoming favorite for summer, offering a fresh, feminine look that complements any outfit. Ditch the boring white or bleak black and think lavender, periwinkle, baby blue, mint green, and buttery yellow. These shades are subtle enough for everyday wear but still pop against sun-kissed skin. For a modern twist, try alternating pastel tones on each toe or opt for a matte topcoat.
2. Hot pink
Hot pink is back in full force this season, bringing a fierce, flirty energy to your pedicure game. This Barbiecore-inspired shade is all about confidence and fun. Whether you choose a neon pink for extra vibrancy or a deeper magenta, this bold hue screams summer sass and looks stunning against neutral sandals or clear heels. Meanwhile, shimmery toes have become outdated.
3. Milky white
Milky white pedicures offer a soft, ethereal look that feels both elevated and subtle. Unlike a stark white polish, milky white adds a touch of translucence, giving nails a sophisticated glow. It’s perfect for minimalist lovers who want a clean look with just a hint of dreaminess.
4. French tips
French tips have made a big comeback, especially in the pedicure world. The classic white tip over a nude or pink base offers a refined, timeless appeal. This year, we’re seeing playful updates like pastel tips, glitter accents, or reversed French pedicures for those who want to modernize the iconic style.
5. Animal prints
Add a dose of daring to your toes with animal print designs. From leopard spots to zebra stripes and even snakeskin patterns, animal prints are all about embracing your inner wild side. Try them on an accent toe or across all nails for a statement-making finish. Pair with solid-colored sandals for a balanced, eye-catching look.
6. Marble art
A marble pedicure offers a luxe, swirling effect that feels unique and artsy. Using soft blends of white, gray, pink, blue or even metallics, marble designs give your pedicure a spa-like feel with a hint of creativity. Ideal for special occasions or vacations.
7. Glazed look
Taking inspiration from the “glazed donut” manicure trend, glazed pedicures are now the go-to for a luminous, high-shine finish. These chrome-like pedis usually come in nude, pearl, or blush tones with a holographic effect. They’re subtle yet show-stopping under the summer sun.
8. Pearly white
Pearly white toes are perfect for those who want a classic look with a hint of shimmer. This shade reflects light beautifully, adding an elegant sheen that works just as well with beachwear as it does with bridal sandals.
9. Watery nails
As their name suggests, watery nails give off a fluid appearance, similar to the glazed nails but with a bit of a more natural shimmer. They’re light and perfect for your everyday pedi. If you want to ask for watery nails at the salon, you can request a translucent, jelly-like finish. Most pros are familiar with the trend, but if they need a little help, tell them you’re looking for something sheer and shiny—like a clear polish with a hint of color.
Whether you're drawn to soft pastels, daring animal prints, or glossy glazed finishes, there's a perfect pedi look waiting for you. Don't be afraid to experiment with textures, shades, and designs.