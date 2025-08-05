My Husband Said I Trapped Him With a Pregnancy, So I Embarrassed Him
Hi Bright Side!
Had this issue recently, involving a chat... well, rather an argument I had with my husband. I’d be really grateful if you could share some words of advice on how I could approach this. I’ll start by saying I am truly happily married. But something that my husband said made me second-guess myself.
We’ve been together for more than 10 years, and have 3 kids. But our first was a surprise. We just weren’t expecting it; we were young. I got pregnant at 19, on birth control, working two jobs, while he had none. It shouldn’t matter, but actually, him not having a job at the time is an important fact.
As I’ve said, now, at 25, married with 3 kids. We’ve had some friends come over more often at our house recently. Over dinner one night, my husband joked I “baby trapped” him. I immediately asked what he meant. I mean, how dare he?
He was broke at the time, and at least I was hustling. I had two jobs for crying out loud! Then he said, “It’s weird, we were together 4 years, and you randomly got pregnant.” I literally froze, then said, “Tell me, what exactly I was baby-trapping you for?”
I could see our guests starting to get uncomfortable, but I just lost my marbles. I said, “You were broke and had no prospects! I was at least trying to make a future for us! The birth control just didn’t work, ok? And if you were a little more educated on that end, you’d know that sometimes it can happen.”
I understand how that was rude. But he was the first one to be rude, right? Needless to say, he hasn’t spoken to me since, apart from admin stuff around the house.
I don’t want to apologize, I just refuse to. He’s the one who should be apologizing first. But this can’t keep going forever. What should I do?
Thank you for reaching out to us. We’re sure your shared experience will surely help others who’ve had similar difficult conversations in their relationships. Here’s how we think you should approach this:
- Give him a chance to explain. Maybe the sources of that joke are some unspoken feelings that your husband may want to share. But he may be afraid of an argument, or even angry. Or maybe he just didn’t find the right time to discuss it with you. While you may be upset with him for his behavior, and rightfully so, there are always two sides to every story.
- Repair the public moment and set house rules. You can talk to your friends, acknowledging the awkwardness. Agree with your husband that private topics stay off‑limits with guests. A good idea would be to create a simple cue to change the subject, and decide in advance what happens if either of you slips.
- Make your relationship a priority from now on. Think about making time for a 15‑minute weekly check‑in: what worked, what didn’t, and what each of you needs next week. If the uncomfortable vibes between you continue, maybe book a few sessions with a couples counselor to learn better conflict habits.
