My Husband Said I Trapped Him With a Pregnancy, So I Embarrassed Him

Hi Bright Side!

Had this issue recently, involving a chat... well, rather an argument I had with my husband. I’d be really grateful if you could share some words of advice on how I could approach this. I’ll start by saying I am truly happily married. But something that my husband said made me second-guess myself.

We’ve been together for more than 10 years, and have 3 kids. But our first was a surprise. We just weren’t expecting it; we were young. I got pregnant at 19, on birth control, working two jobs, while he had none. It shouldn’t matter, but actually, him not having a job at the time is an important fact.