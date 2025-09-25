My Husband’s Family Invited Me to Dinner but Ignored My Pescatarian Diet

Thank you for sharing your story with us, Suzy. Your frustration with your husband is valid. You had nothing to eat and got hungry; he should’ve excused you two and left. That said, you could’ve tried to remind him of your dinner date before he kept eating, so he remembers and leaves with you.



His family’s all-beef feast may have left you out, but they likely didn’t plan this ahead to make some food additions for you. Their forgetfulness may have hurt, but it happens. People do forget and it’s okay to forgive them. Nevertheless, they should have at least made something small, like fries or a salad, since, at the end of the day, you are a guest and should be served something. Leaving you with nothing was a bit rude on their end.



You can try to vent to your husband that you’re upset about how things went at the family party. If he seems understanding, then all should be well. If he doesn’t seem sympathetic to your situation, then you might need to monitor his actions more. Either way, you deserve someone who understands your dietary restrictions and takes them into account during every outing.

