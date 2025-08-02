My Family Mocked Me for Being Vegan, but They Went Too Far



I’ve been vegan for two years. It started when I watched a documentary at 2 a.m. on a random Tuesday. It was about how animals that end up on our plates live their lives until it’s just over. After watching it, I couldn’t eat meat anymore. First, I became a vegetarian, then turned into a vegan. I never forced my lifestyle on anyone. I just wanted to live in a way that aligned with my values.

But my family didn’t think in the same way. My husband, Dave, believed every meal should include something that once mooed, oinked, or clucked. My two kids, Liam (12) and Sophie (9), were the same and could eat bacon with anything.



So in the beginning, every time I put tofu on my plate, they made the same jokes:

“Oh no, Mom’s eating squishy white sponge again.”

“Don’t let that tofu touch my steak!”

At first, I laughed it off. I didn’t want to be that person, the preachy one who ruins dinner with stats about methane emissions. But over time, the teasing started to sting. I was the odd one out in my own home.