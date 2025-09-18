I Refused to Shave My Dog—And My Best Friend’s Big Day Fell Apart

Hello Bright Side,

Last August, I attended my best friend’s wedding as a bridesmaid with my dog, Max. He was supposed to be the flower dog. Everything was going great, everyone was getting ready for the big day. Or, so I thought.

On the morning of the wedding, my best friend pulled me aside and said, “You need to shave Max right now, he’s clashing with the ocean theme.” I laughed, thinking she was joking. She wasn’t.

Minutes later, she threatened to kick me out, so I grabbed my dog and left. I was halfway home when the groom started calling me. He sent a message telling me to pick up the phone.

I almost didn’t pick up his call. But curiosity won. He sounded panicked.