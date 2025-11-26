I Refuse to Share My Inheritance—My Siblings Finally Got What They Deserved

Dear Bright Side,

My dad died recently and in his will he left everything to me. My siblings found out about it somehow and lost it, saying that he owned them and I couldn’t just get everything. The thing is that my dad shared the financial part of his inheritance between us years ago.

As he was getting older and weaker, he decided to set us up financially and teach us what he had left to teach. My sister bought a house and my brother opened a business that failed within its first year. In this part of the inheritance, he left me his house and a few vintage cars.

Since my siblings ’wasted’ their early inheritance, they decided to blame me for my father’s choice, which I think is unfair. While my siblings were living their lives and building their dreams, I stayed behind to take care of our father.

I’m the one who paid all his medical expenses and hired him a full-time nurse. I’m the one who played chess with him on the days when he was feeling a bit clearer, and I’m the one who was at the side of his bed the night he passed. My siblings only showed up when they thought they could get something.