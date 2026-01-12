Oh, I would FIRST like to say how sorry I am for your issues with fertility. That is a VERY hard reality to accept. I would also like to say that your father's remark about "cutting the "family" line" is just ridiculous. What he is worried about is HIS name. I also think that THE BEACH HOUSE DOES matter, to you. All of that aside, do you want any child that YOU have to be subjected to your father's skewed sense of family? Since love aparently doesn't come into play, why should you put YOUR child's emotional security at risk? What does your brother, adopted or not, think about any of this? Whether you tell your "family" or not, you will NEVER know (if you do have kids), that they are loved because they are your kids, or because they will continue the family line.
I’m Child-Free, So My Parents Chose My Adopted Brother to Inherit — I Didn’t Let That Slide
Having kids isn’t for everyone but our family might not agree with that decision. Or worse, they might be completely against it and try to exact revenge. But that decision is ours to make and money should have no influence over it. It also shouldn’t ruin our relationships. One of our readers reached out to share her experience.
This is Caroline’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
I’m 28 and child-free. Most people think it’s because I want to focus on my career first, but there’s more to it than just that. It all started when I felt that I hadn’t met the right man, so I focused on being successful until that man came around.
Well, two years ago he did come around. After a year of dating, he proposed and everything seemed to be perfect, until we came to the topic of having children. We decided that we wanted at least one child, but we were still saving for the wedding and decided that we’d work on it after we got married.
The wedding came and went and after months of trying we had no success so we kept quiet about it, not wanting people like our mothers to worry or think that there was something wrong. But things took a turn recently, and it has me wondering about the best way to proceed.
Last week, my dad told me that he changed his will, and he’s leaving the family beach house to my adopted brother instead of me because “he has children and won’t cut the family line.” I was shocked because I never thought my fertility came at a price.
But instead of arguing the fact or being disgruntled, I congratulated my brother in the warmest way possible. A few days after that, my husband and I saw a fertility specialist and found out that I was unable to conceive.
I don’t know what hit me harder, the fact that I would never be able to have children or the fact that my infertility would cost me my family. The thought alone made me crumble, so my husband and I sat down to talk about our options.
Over the next few days, my father kept making comments about me being child-free. I just went along with it because what he didn’t know was that my husband and I were going to try to use a surrogate to conceive.
But now I’m wondering if I should involve my family in the process or not. It has nothing to do with the beach house or the money. I just feel that if I can’t be accepted with problems, then they won’t accept my child either.
So Bright Side, what do you think? Should I tell my parents about my infertility and plans? Or should I go no contact with them?
Regards,
Caroline M.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear Caroline,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.
Don’t make your parents part of this process until they prove they can separate your worth from your womb. Right now, your father has shown you that he sees lineage as biology, not love, and that mindset is dangerous to bring anywhere near a surrogacy journey or a future child.
You don’t owe them disclosure about your infertility, your medical reality, or your plans just to soften their judgment or “earn back” acceptance they never should’ve taken away.
Focus on protecting the family you are actively building with your husband, move forward with the specialist, the surrogate plans, and your healing privately.
If your parents show genuine remorse, curiosity without entitlement, and respect for boundaries, you can reassess what role they play.
But involving them now would only invite scrutiny, pressure, and conditional love at the most vulnerable moment of your life. Silence here isn’t punishment, it’s self-preservation.
Caroline’s family definitely isn’t making things easy for her. But it’s her next steps that will determine whether this relationship can be fixed or not. She isn’t the only one with family struggles, though.
Another one of our readers reached out to share their experience. You can read the full story here: I Refuse to Pay for Everyone Just Because I’m Childfree.
Comments
I would let them know so your family will see how hurt you are. You can hold all this in and get sick. Tell them they hurt you.