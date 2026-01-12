I’m Child-Free, So My Parents Chose My Adopted Brother to Inherit — I Didn’t Let That Slide

Dear Bright Side,



I’m 28 and child-free. Most people think it’s because I want to focus on my career first, but there’s more to it than just that. It all started when I felt that I hadn’t met the right man, so I focused on being successful until that man came around.



Well, two years ago he did come around. After a year of dating, he proposed and everything seemed to be perfect, until we came to the topic of having children. We decided that we wanted at least one child, but we were still saving for the wedding and decided that we’d work on it after we got married.



The wedding came and went and after months of trying we had no success so we kept quiet about it, not wanting people like our mothers to worry or think that there was something wrong. But things took a turn recently, and it has me wondering about the best way to proceed.